Redlands United crowned inaugural FQPL Champions League winners after 2-0 win in tropics

By Ray Gardner
October 10 2022 - 9:00pm
Dylan Brent scored the opening goal to help Redlands United secure the inaugral FQPL Champions League title. Picture by Ray Gardner

Redlands United have downed Edge Hill in Cairns to secure the inaugural FQPL Champions League title and cap off a highly successful 2022 campaign.

