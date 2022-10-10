Redlands United have downed Edge Hill in Cairns to secure the inaugural FQPL Champions League title and cap off a highly successful 2022 campaign.
The FQPL1 Premiers from south-east Queensland played the regional winners from Far North and Gulf in the first edition of the FQPL Champions League tournament to decide the inaugural state champions.
Missing a couple of unavailable players and head coach Graham Harvey who had coaching commitments with Brisbane Roar, John Sowter and Griffin Mansfield-Taylor successfully managed the team in Harvey's absence.
The Red Devils had already secured promotion back into the National Premier League for next season, the 2022 FQPL1 Premiership and the FQPL1 Grand Final going into the match.
Redlands had the ball in the back of the net early after a cheeky chip across goal by Guil Santana. However, Ben Njie was adjudged to have been just offside with the finish.
United had the better of the early play before Edge Hill had two quick scoring opportunities but were unable to make them count on the scoreboard.
Those scares pushed Redlands on as they created three goal scoring opportunities in the next 10 minutes, but good saves and hard strong defence kept the score at nil-all.
With 22 minutes gone, Njie was brought down in the penalty box. Dylan Brent stepped up to take the penalty but hit the post.
It looked like it was going to be one of those nights for the Red Devils as the score remained level at half-time.
Redlands picked up where they left off after the break, dominating the play with Edge Hill trying to push on and make something happen.
On 62 minutes, Redlands were on the scoreboard following a 30-metre screamer from defender Dylan Brent.
Redlands' second goal came right on 81 minutes when Deane Alterio stole the ball from a defender, took it into the box and sneaked his shot past the keeper. United dug deep and controlled the play to run out 2-0 winners.
Redlands Assistant Coach Griffin Mansfield-Taylor said it was fantastic to finish the season with another trophy.
"The boys have done well to come away with a win in tough conditions after a month since their last game," he said.
Redlands man of the match was hard-working defender Angus Broderick.
