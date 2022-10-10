A near record-breaking century to Liam Smith and five-wicket haul to stalwart Jon Stimpson have helped Redlands Tigers pull off a last-ditch victory against Toombul in first grade.
The incredible individual displays came after Redlands were bundled out for just 178 at the start of day two, leaving them 28 runs adrift of Toombul's first innings total.
They looked on track to cruise past the 206 runs set for first innings points at stumps on day one, but somehow contrived to lose 8/55, with only one middle and lower order batsman cracking double figures.
Stimpson conjured up some second innings magic to claim 5/48, and with the help of all-rounder Bailey Stewart (3/46), ripped the Toombul batting order apart.
The home side were bundled out for 150 inside 45 overs, leaving Redlands requiring 179 runs for victory with just 16 overs remaining in the day's play.
Liam Smith stepped up to steer Redlands home in sublime fashion, plundering 10 boundaries - including six maximums - on his way to an unbeaten century in just 49 deliveries.
It ranks among some of the fastest hundreds in the club's history, with only Ray Bubke (100 from 45) and Craig Cullen (100 from 46) bettering Smith's efforts.
First class cricketer Sam Heazlett also played a crucial hand in the improbable victory, scoring 37 from just 20 deliveries on his return from Queensland Bulls duty.
Redlands secured the outright win, and nine two-day points, just two wickets down.
Second grade have also pulled off an unlikely first innings victory after a mammoth stand between opening bowlers Ben Long and Tom Biggs.
The pair put on 137 for the ninth wicket, helping Redlands across the line after they had slumped to 8/94 earlier in the day.
Long finished 10 short of a century, while Biggs was unbeaten on 51 in an innings that spanned more than three hours.
The Tigers were dismissed for 239 before Toombul batted out the remainder of the day.
Third grade (2D): Valley 201 (Matt Short 3/25) def by Redlands 8/202 (Trent Conwell 57, Craig Weier 53).
Fourth grade (2D): Valley 8/304 dec (Luke Haegel 3/46) & 4/74 def Redlands 164 (Jackson Todman 49, Wayne Todman 36)
Fifth grade (2D): Valley 114 (Joseph Mathison 4/9, Myles Grant 3/27) & 3/24 def Redlands 86.
Sixth grade (2D): Valley 9/284 dec (Harry Legg 5/51) drew with Redlands 9/162 (Will Whatmore 52).
Lord's Taverners: Redlands 8/229 (Zayne Thomas 55, Tom Jeffries 35) def on DL by Sunshine Coast 3/179.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
