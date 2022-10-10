Update 2pm
Police have taken a man into custody as they investigate a two-vehicle crash at Sheldon that left a 72-year-old man in a critical condition.
A stolen vehicle bearing stolen registration plates was allegedly travelling northbound on Mount Cotton Road when a crash took place with a Kia Cerato travelling in the opposite direction.
Several emergency crews, including police and paramedics, were called to the scene shortly after 10am on Monday.
The 72-year-old Kia driver was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after the crash, while the passenger - a 70-year-old woman - is in a serious condition at the same hospital.
Police say the Mitsubishi Challenger involved in the crash was allegedly stolen from Cleveland on October 5.
The 44-year-old alleged driver was taken into custody at the scene and is currently receiving treatment for minor injuries in hospital.
Police are appealing to anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident - or vehicles in the moments prior to the crash - to come forward.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Update 12pm
A man has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on Mount Cotton Road at Sheldon this morning.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the area, with north and southbound lanes blocked near Lyndon Road.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was one of two people taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital after the crash.
The other person was said to be in a stable condition.
Earlier
Police have closed part of Mount Cotton Road at Sheldon after a car rolled in a two-vehicle crash this morning.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area, with the north and southbound lanes currently blocked between Lyndon and Ney roads.
Multiple emergency service crews, including police and paramedics, remain at the scene.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one person had to be freed from their vehicle after the crash.
Paramedics are assessing two people but both are in a stable condition, according to the spokeswoman.
Emergency service crews were called to the scene shortly after 10am.
More to come
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.