Redland City Bulletin
Breaking

Man, 44, in custody as police reveal stolen car involved in Sheldon crash

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:26am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man is in a serious condition after a crash at Sheldon on Monday morning.

Update 2pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.