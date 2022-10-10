Redland City Bulletin

Councillor calls for release of confidential Heinemann Road plans

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City Councillor Adelia Berridge has called for Council to release confidential information on plans for the Heinemann Road sports precinct. Pictures supplied

Redland City Councillor Adelia Berridge is calling for more public information on the Heinemann Road development to inform residents about environmental impacts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.