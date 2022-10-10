Redland City Councillor Adelia Berridge is calling for more public information on the Heinemann Road development to inform residents about environmental impacts.
Cr Berridge said she had received several calls since the nest was found at the development site.
"I was not aware this iconic bird - a protected species in Queensland - had a nest bordering on our Council development site and cannot understand why it's not been in any reports to Council," she said.
"I also question why the nest was not mentioned at the meeting with officers in 2021 with Birdlife Australia.
"I wrote to the CEO two weeks ago with much concern after Koala Action Group (KAG) put in an urgent request to stop work on the council development after seeing a rare and endangered Wedge-tailed Eagle nest with a fledgling chick when they were looking for koalas.
"As KAG saw the nest, photographed it and reported it to Birdlife, the nest was clearly visible."
KAG president Debbie Pointing wrote to the Redland City Council CEO, Councillors, local state members and the Federal environment minister to request suspending all works on the precinct and prepare a referral to the Federal Government for consideration under the Environment Protection & Biodiversity Conservation.
Cr Berridge said Councillors had voted on the development during the confidential session at the September General Meeting but that she believed it should have been public.
"The people have a right to know what this is costing and how it will affect them financially," she said.
"There's been no public consultation, no business case for the how, the where and the costs. I think we're attempting to politically salvage a situation when we should have directed officers and ELT to go away and do this fundamental work."
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said the Wedge-tailed Eagles nest at Heinemann Road would be protected in the development of the sports precinct.
"The immediate vicinity of the eagles' nest tree is within a central natural watercourse, which will be rehabilitated to strengthen the site's ecological values," she said.
"Applicable measures will be implemented to limit further impacts, such as engaging wildlife spotters, catchers and arborists for hollow relocation."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
