Redland residents will prepare for the upcoming boating season and help support volunteers who keep watch over the bay at the biannual Victoria Point Volunteer Marine Rescue Boaties Market.
The market is the largest fundraising event for the Victoria Point VMR and the funds will be put to good use as the weather warms up for the annual boating season.
Stall holders from across South-east Queensland travel far and wide to attend the market, selling new and old gear related to all things boating, fishing and maritime.
From fishing rods, reels and sinkers to spare parts, floats, rope and other boating paraphernalia the market is a great place to stock up on boating essentials.
Maritime Safety Queensland will also attend with their information van.
The VMR will hold raffles with prizes, while the Victoria Point State School P&F sells burgers and a coffee cart will be available.
To top it off, Bay FM will broadcast live from the market to support the VMR.
Victoria Point VMR provide marine search and rescue services across Moreton Bay to the boating public on a volunteer basis.
VMR also offer a voyage planning service during operating hours, that allows recreational mariners to call in to log on and log off their voyage.
Money raised at the event will help fund operating costs of search and rescues, the base, safety equipment and rescue vessels.
Gates open Sunday October 16 from 6am-12pm. Entrance to the market via School Road, Victoria Point. Market patrons admission by donation.
Those wishing to hold a stall at the event can do so for $10 and can forward any enquiries to Del Mirams 0409914758 from 8am-4pm. No need to book ahead.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.