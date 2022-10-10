Redland City Bulletin

Boaties market is back to raise funds for Volunteer Marine Rescue

By Emily Lowe
October 10 2022 - 9:00pm
Richard Bandrowski, Marilyn Harford and John Porteous with a Victoria Point Volunteer Marine Rescue vessel, funded through donations and Boaties Markets. Picture by Emily Lowe

Redland residents will prepare for the upcoming boating season and help support volunteers who keep watch over the bay at the biannual Victoria Point Volunteer Marine Rescue Boaties Market.

