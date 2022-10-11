A Cleveland couple's mutual love of music, business and lawn bowls has sparked a romance that continues to stand the test of time as they celebrate 70-years of marriage.
Bob Henderson met his wife, Jess, at choir rehearsals in their hometown of Newcastle in 1950, and grandaughter Laura Griffiths said it took some time to find their rhythm
"A love of music was something that they both had in common. Bob admits he had to work very hard to win over Jessie's attention, which involved many Saturday nights at the Theatre and expensive boxes of chocolates,"
They were married in Newcastle on September 19, 1952 and went on to have two children.
Mrs Henderson worked as a typist and Mr Henderson worked as a sales representative and rapidly rose through the company's ranks to become the Queensland manager and expanded their internal export market.
The couple seized an opportunity to start their own exporting company out of Papua New Guinea (PNG) called R and J Henderson Pty Ltd which they owned and operated there until 1978.
They continued their work from Brisbane and later went into business with their son.
Ms Griffiths said the highlights of their years was watching their family grow as they spoil their seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
"...They truly admire the unique family conglomerate that has been lovingly fostered over four generations," she said.
Ms Griffiths said her grandparents loved their sport and that Mr Henderson was lucky enough to play around the world.
"Bob was a talented sportsman [and] before they embarked for PNG, Bob played international rugby union for NSW Country Rugby Union (NSWCRU)."
"He toured New Zealand... and played against the All Blacks... [and] the Springboks.
"Bob and Jess both played competitive lawn bowls in PNG. [Bob] also represented PNG at the Commonwealth Games in Christchurch in 1974, where he was surprised to be invited to meet Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne at a garden party.
"...Bob was awarded the PNG Independence Medal for his services to sports."
While living in the Redlands they have supported bowls clubs at, Capalaba, Point Lookout and Cleveland.
Ms Griffiths said the couple had a deep love for the Redlands and lived in Alexandra Hills, Sheldon and now Raby Bay.
Ms Griffiths said their secret to so many years of love was simple.
"Bob and Jess unanimously agree that the secret to a long and successful marriage is simply love and respect. Having a mutual respect is crucial," she said.
"Seventy years of marriage is a monumental achievement, and I couldn't be prouder to call them my grandparents."
They celebrated the milestone with family at the Courthouse Restaurant in September.
