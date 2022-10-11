Redland City Bulletin
Our People

Cleveland couple celebrate 70-years of marriage with family

EL
By Emily Lowe
October 11 2022 - 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess and Bob Henderson celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at the Courthouse Restaurant. Picture supplied

A Cleveland couple's mutual love of music, business and lawn bowls has sparked a romance that continues to stand the test of time as they celebrate 70-years of marriage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.