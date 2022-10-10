A woman has been charged after police uncovered cannabis and other drug paraphernalia during a raid on a Macleay Island property in September.
The 32-year-old is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court at a later date charged with possessing dangerous drugs and other drug-related offences.
Macleay Island police allegedly found the cannabis and drug paraphernalia during a search warrant carried out on Sunday, September 25.
Earlier on the same weekend, police charged a woman with assault after an incident outside a Macleay Island shop.
The 32-year-old is alleged to have assaulted a 20-year-old woman outside a grocery store on Saturday, September 24.
She has been charged with common assault and is due to face Cleveland Magistrates Court at a later date.
Macleay Island police also made busts on the roads, with a woman blowing twice the legal alcohol limit and another refusing a roadside breath test on the same weekend.
Police say a 35-year-old returned a reading of 0.101 after being pulled over for a random breath test on Saturday, October 1.
She will face court charged with mid-range drinking driving.
Officers also arrested a woman after she refused to take a roadside breath test on Sunday, October 2.
The 62-year-old has been charged with obstructing police and fail to supply a specimen of breath, and will appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court at a later date.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
