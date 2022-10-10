Redland City Bulletin

Woman charged after police uncover cannabis, drug paraphernalia at Macleay Island address

JC
By Jordan Crick
October 10 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allegedly found cannabis and drug paraphernalia during a raid on a Macleay Island property in September.

A woman has been charged after police uncovered cannabis and other drug paraphernalia during a raid on a Macleay Island property in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.