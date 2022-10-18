Relieving those sore spots Advertising Feature

Gardening can lead to sore backs and general soreness.

Spring is a glorious time to be outdoors working in the garden and perhaps starting an exercise regime.



Activity is essential and to be commended but repetitive action for lengthy periods of time (and particularly after lengthy periods of inactivity) can lead to body soreness, pain, immobility and the need for professional advice and treatment.



Chiropractic and massage therapy are modalities that can help.

It is a health care profession focusing on disorders of the musculoskeletal and nervous systems and the effects of these disorders on general health.



Over the years, massage has become a well-researched modality which has proven benefits to many conditions - Victoria Point Chiropractic massage therapist Carlos Sandoval

Chiropractic is most often used to treat neuromusculoskeletal complaints, including but not limited to headaches, back pain, neck pain and pain in the joints of the arms and legs.



Chiropractic treatment of affected joints and tissues restores mobility, assists to alleviate inflammation, pain and muscle tightness which allows tissues to heal.

Victoria Point Chiropractic massage therapist Carlos Sandoval says massage has proven benefits to many conditions, including subacute-chronic lower back pain.

Victoria Point Chiropractic massage therapist Carlos Sandoval says: "Massage is not just beneficial in helping you feel better or releasing pressure through tight and sore areas.



"Over the years, massage has become a well-researched modality which has proven benefits to many conditions, including but not limited to subacute-chronic lower back pain, relief of headaches or migraines, stress relief, insomnia, stimulation of the lymphatic system and can be used in supporting patients with chronic diseases."

There are many types of massage with the most common being remedial, relaxation and sports.



Remedial massage incorporates objective assessment, treatment, and rehabilitation to realign biomechanics.



Sports massage involves pre-sport, during-sport, post-sport massage to assist the body in prevention of injury and recovery from physical exertion. Relaxation massage works more with the circulatory system.