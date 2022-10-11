Redland City Bulletin
Victoria Point residents claim Redland City Council apathy putting homes at risk

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
Victoria Point neighbours say Redland City Council has been slow to act on termites and trees in Seaholly Crescent Park. Photo by Jordan Crick

Victoria Point residents say Redland City Council has been slow to act on significant issues affecting their neighbourhood, including trees overhanging properties and termite nests infesting a suburban park.

