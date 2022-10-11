Victoria Point residents say Redland City Council has been slow to act on significant issues affecting their neighbourhood, including trees overhanging properties and termite nests infesting a suburban park.
The group has also taken issue with a lack of drainage near their homes and say the council's failure to maintain its assets is putting properties in danger of substantial stormwater run off during rain events.
Paul and Donna Thomas say their long-time home off Kintyre Street was badly affected by termites, which they claim travelled into their property from the council-managed Seaholly Crescent Park.
Mr Thomas said the ants had damaged door frames, architraves and skirting boards, including in some of the most prominent areas of their beloved home.
"Around the sliding door outside, they had eaten all the framework, because all the doors come in a timber frame," he said.
"The house is fine, its steel frame, but the frame they put around the doors and the architrave is all eaten out.
"It's the same on the wardrobe, it has been eaten out around the door frame, the architrave and the skirting boards."
Mrs Thomas said a pest controller inspected their property and concluded that the termites had originated in the council park.
"He said there are no nests in your yard. Then he went into the park and found three nests," she said.
"I think the big thing with council is just the maintenance. We pay rates like everybody else does ... and we just want them to do their job."
Council confirmed it treated three nests in Seaholly Crescent Park in mid-2021, but said it would not eradicate all termites on council land.
A spokeswoman said only a few of Australia's hundreds of termite species were known to infest homes and it was the owner's responsibility to ensure properties were protected.
"Property owners should engage a qualified pest [or] termite controller to undertake regular inspections and treatments," she said.
"Termite barriers, ensuring taps on external walls do not leak, and keeping gardens and vegetation away from dwellings can help protect properties from termites."
The Victoria Point neighbours also fear large trees in Seaholly Crescent Park have the potential to fall and cause extensive damage to their homes.
John McCoiley said he held grave fears for his house and his safety during bouts of severe weather, as a tree in the neighbouring park was overhanging his property.
"I actually dread these bad weather forecasts, which are coming with increased frequency," he said.
"Because I live on my own, if something does happen, I have nobody there to give me a hand.
"When these forecasts are broadcast, I don't sleep that night. I sit in that house and hope to god that I'm not going to get a tree through the ceiling, because it would come through the ceiling."
Mr Thomas said council refused to address the issue, with the group calling for the council to become more proactive in their community.
"There are some trees in the park that are tall enough, that if they fall over in a storm, they would hit my house or John's house," he said.
A council spokeswoman said council had received 83 enquiries relating to termites on council land in the past 12 months, two of which related to subterranean termite nests, while the remainder were found in trees.
"Termites are extremely widespread and not confined to council land, and ensuring that private properties are adequately protected from these insects is the responsibility of the property owners," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
