The ABBALIVE Dancing Queen tour a comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on November 12 and Calamvale Hotel on November 19.
The show focusses on the timeless music that is known by generations. ABBA's musical genius, choreography and costuming has made this Swedish super group a stand out.
The members of ABBALIVE are specialists in their respective instruments, not only in qualifications and performance, but in lecturing and teaching as well.
Over a six month period, ABBALIVE dissected the songs of ABBA and carefully placed every note and magical harmony back together to create a brilliant replica of these wonderful songs.
The team constantly reassesses the songs and footage of the real group to ensure they stay as true to ABBA as possible.
ABBALIVE offers the utmost respect for the image and status the original group portrayed and therefore replicate in every way possible the music, costumes, choreography, mannerisms, and even personalities of the real ABBA.
The result is a professional production that provides tasteful quality entertainment for all ages.
Lynelle Leighton who plays Frida said she challenged anyone not to walk away from the show feeling happy.
"I've been doing the show for 17 years and I'm not sick of it. As soon as I put on the blue eye shadow, I feel that life is okay," she said.
"You sometimes see that fellow with the folded arms in the front row who has been dragged along by his wife. By the end of the night, he is up and dancing and belting out the words," she said.
Repertoire includes Chiquitita, Dancing Queen, Fernando, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Honey Honey, I Do I Do I Do I Do I Do, I Have a Dream, Knowing Me Knowing You, Mamma Mia, Money Money Money, Name of the Game, Ring Ring, SOS, Super Trouper, Take a Chance on Me, Waterloo and Thank You for the Music.
Tickets to the show are $30 and can be bought via events.humanitix.com/arrival-at-the-calamvale-hotel at the Calamvale Hotel and events.humanitix.com/arrival-at-the-alex-hills-hotel. The event is suitable for 18 plus. Doors open at 7pm.
WIN: Australian Community Media has prizes to see the show at the Calamvale Hotel on November 19 and at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on November 12. Being given away at each venue are passes for two people to see the show (value $60) with the winners also receiving one night's accommodation on November 19 at Calamvale and on November 12 at the Alexandra Hills Hotel. Winners will stay in a deluxe suite with breakfast to the total value of $265 at each venue. There are also show tickets (value $60) for a further two couples per venue, to be given away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, November 7. Nominate your preferred date and venue on the entry. Conditions may apply and winners will be contacted and announced online.
