Redland City Bulletin

Larry Emdur chats about a happy life

Updated October 20 2022 - 6:12am, first published October 10 2022 - 7:44pm
Larry Emdur will speak about his life at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on November 25. Picture by Hugh Stewart
Television celebrity Larry Emdur will share stories about his life at the Alexandra Hills Hotel with a dinner at 7pm on November 25.

Local News

