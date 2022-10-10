Larry Emdur chats about a happy life

Television celebrity Larry Emdur will share stories about his life at the Alexandra Hills Hotel with a dinner at 7pm on November 25.
The chat is part of a tour promoting his newly released autobiography Happy As and offers people a chance to meet Larry, purchase the book and have it signed.
Emdur grew up as a self described 'cheeky kid' from Bondi paddling around the kiddie's pool on a foam surfboard and wearing a safari suit and bowl haircut.
He said his was an idyllic childhood growing up in the 1970s and '80s, dominated by endless summers, adventures with mates, sunburnt noses and board rashes, all underpinned by his father's simple rule of 'being nice to everyone.'
Told with wit and warmth, Happy As charts Larry's career as a professional 'show-off', from winner of the Rose Bay Public School marching parade to living-room fixture.
From his first 'job' pinching golf balls to that big television break; from awkward teen romances to true love; from the less-than-impressed prize winners on The Price is Right to unexpectedly bonding with Yoko Ono - this is a life-affirming collection of stories about the enduring love of family and friends. It is also a testament to just how far being nice to everyone will get you.
Cost of the launch is $55 pp which includes a two- course meal and a glass of wine.
Book by November 20. Booking enquiries to 3824 4444. Books will be available to be purchased and signed at the event.
