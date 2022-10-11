Redland City Bulletin

Redland volunteers recognised for service at SES awards

By Emily Lowe
October 11 2022 - 5:00am
Redlands' hero volunteers recognised at SES awards

Volunteers who go out of their way to protect Redland City during disasters and weather events with the State Emergency Service (SES) have been recognised for their tireless work.

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

