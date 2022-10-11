Redlands' hero volunteers recognised at SES awards

Volunteers who go out of their way to protect Redland City during disasters and weather events with the State Emergency Service (SES) have been recognised for their tireless work.
Cleveland SES Group leader Mitch Brushe was named SES State Member of the Year after five years volunteering with the organisation.
Redland City SES Unit, Brisbane City SES Unit and Moreton Bay Regional SES Unit were joint winners of te Operational Response of the year for their efforts to help the Brisbane community during severe weather and floods in February.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said it was the second consecutive year Redland City SES had won both member of the year awards for the region and the state.
"These results reflect the outstanding efforts of all 154 volunteers in keeping residents safe during times of disaster," she said.
Cr Williams said individual efforts and commitment from local volunteers was worth commending.
"Mitch Brushe, this year's SES State Member of the Year, is the perfect example and is always ready to activate when required," she said.
"He has shown an outstanding commitment to the group - improving member retention and operational capacity, developing new training programs, undertaking a depot makeover and engaging a new leadership team.
"I'd also like to acknowledge acting Local Controller Diane Vandermeer and previous Local Controller Clare Barker for their leadership in overseeing the Unit and its strategic direction and ensuring its members have the necessary capability to respond in an emergency."
Cr Williams said Redland City SES Volunteers responded to 633 calls for help over the last 12 months.
"More than two-thirds of those calls were received over nine days during the severe weather event in February and March, and the Unit also deployed to assist Moreton Bay Unit in its storm and flood response," she said.
Redland City SES Unit members were also recognised at the 2022 Brisbane Region awards in September.
Meritorious Service Medals (MSM) were awarded to Peter Brown, Scott Chambers, Luke Forster, Laurence Holt and Robert Hurren, Raymond Melbourne received an MSM 20 years clasp and SES Week awards went to Michael Ryan, Steven Hayes, Ricky Cook and Justin Kirkby.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
