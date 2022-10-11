The Redlands 24 hour Wildlife Rescue Service is calling out for volunteers to join the team to respond to rescue sick, injured and orphaned wildlife in the region.
The Redlands After-hours Wildlife Ambulance (RAWA) and Redland Wildlife Care Network (RWCN) are run by teams of locals who give their time to rescue vulnerable wildlife across the Redlands.
Mayor Karen Williams said 24 hour Wildlife Rescue Service volunteers were doing a great job but urgently needed more team members, with the next inductions in November.
"The job they do is so vital as we share our naturally wonderful region with a wide variety of native animals which unfortunately can sometimes end up needing our help," she said.
"More volunteers are really needed to ensure our 24/7 wildlife care service has the capacity to respond whenever and wherever needed."
"The RAWA service runs every day of the year with teams of three volunteers on a 'rolling roster' of one week in every five or six weeks. We have a core of 14 very dedicated volunteers manning the wildlife ambulance service but we really need around 21 or so to spread the load."
The RAWA is on call from 5pm to 8am daily, with the RWCN taking over from 8am-5pm, and Cr Williams said the service had answered more than 4766 calls in 2022, an average of 17 calls per day.
"The majority of our native animals are nocturnal so it's vital that we are able to transport sick or injured wildlife for veterinary care between the hours of 5pm and 8am, when wildlife is more likely to wander into the path of oncoming traffic, or be moving through our backyards to feed on native vegetation," she said.
"Sick and injured koalas are transported to a wildlife hospital, with other sick and injured animals checked by a vet and taken to registered local wildlife carer.
Volunteers must live on Redlands Coast, be older than 18-years of age and hold a current drivers lisence (no L plates). Experience is not necessary, training is provided by experienced volunteers. To register for an induction at Council's IndigiScapes Centre, contact indigiscapes@redland.qld.gov.au
Call the Redlands 24hr Wildlife Rescue service on 3833 4031 if you see sick, injured or orphaned native animals.
