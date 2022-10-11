Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council calls for volunteers to rescue wildlife

By Emily Lowe
October 11 2022 - 9:00pm
Koalas are one of many native animals that reside in the Redlands. File picture

The Redlands 24 hour Wildlife Rescue Service is calling out for volunteers to join the team to respond to rescue sick, injured and orphaned wildlife in the region.

