Two new officers will join Capalaba Police Station as 107 recruits are inducted into the Queensland Police Service and deployed to centres across the state.
The cohort has spent the past six months at the Oxley Police Academy in Brisbane and will now undertake a further 12 months of station-based training as first year constables.
Among the graduates are retail assistants, chefs, bike mechanics and a light rail control room operator, all of whom will be assessed on their management of real-world policing scenarios.
Acting Police Minister Mark Furner said the first year constables were starting their careers at a pivotal time for the state's police service.
"Policing is not an easy career choice, and I commend all the graduates here today for making this commitment to your fellow Queenslanders," he said.
"Our Queensland police officers keep communities safe, and each of these officers graduating today has now undertaken their commitment to deliver the very best service to the people of Queensland."
Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said he was confident the recruits would uphold the values expected of a police officer.
"I would also like to thank the policing families here today who have encouraged their daughters, wives, husbands and sons to follow their dreams with the QPS," he said.
"You have provided invaluable learning and encouragement and led them to where they are today."
First year constables deployed to the South Brisbane District:
