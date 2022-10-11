Redland City Bulletin

Graduating officers join Capalaba Police Station after six month academy stint

October 11 2022 - 10:00pm
More than 100 new officers have been deployed to stations across Queensland after graduating from the Oxley Police Academy. There is no suggestion those pictured will be joining Capalaba station. Photo by Queensland Police

Two new officers will join Capalaba Police Station as 107 recruits are inducted into the Queensland Police Service and deployed to centres across the state.

