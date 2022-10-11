A bayside gymnastics club has taken out the top honour at the National Club Championships after a grueling two weeks of competition.
Premier Gymnastics won the 2022 National Clubs Carnival held on the Gold Coast as the club's best gymnasts went up against thousands of competitors from across the Australia.
The club was crowned National Club Champions in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics section.
Premier Gymnastics owner, Nicki Robbins said she was proud of her gymnasts' efforts to help the club become the top Artistic Gymnastics Club in Australia.
"Winning the competition has been a goal we have all been working towards and I am so proud of the dedication of our coaching staff and gymnasts," she said.
"The results spoke for themselves and the whole club is thrilled with the win."
Great results included first, third and sixth in level five, first in levels six and eight and second in levels seven, nine and 10.
With venues at Manly West, Morningside and South Brisbane, the club has athletes who travel from across Brisbane, Scenic Rim and the Gold Coast to train with the cub.
For more information on results visit Premier Gymnastics Academy on Facebook or Instagram, or for club details visit their website at premiergymnastics.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
