Redlands
Seniors month kicks off this October with a range of events to celebrate Redlands' older residents across the bayside. Find activities and events online at redlandseniors.com/events
Redland Bay
Have a hit with friends and meet new people at Redland Bay Tennis Club's social tennis morning on Thursday, October 20 and Saturday, October 22 from 6-9am.
Cleveland
Markets on the Lawn and Men's Shed sale will be held Saturday, October 22 from 7am-12pm at Cleveland Uniting Church, Passage Street, Cleveland.
Alexandra Hills
Australian sewing Guild Group Sew Sensational will hold a Fabric and Haberdashery Sale on Sunday. October 23 from 9am-1pm at the Alexandra Hills Community Hall. Find fabrics, patterns and more. Free entry, cash only.
Alexandra Hills
The Salvation Army at Bayside Community Church are holding a Moneycare event on Friday, October 21, from 10am-12pm for Anti-poverty week. A barbecue, coffees and giveaways will help people in need.
Cleveland
Mates Theatre Genesis hosts the Theatre Jam, a night of poetry, monologue and song at the Donald Simpson Centre on Saturday, October 22 from 7.30-10pm. Tickets $10-$30, book online.
Cleveland
The Cancer Council Queensland Redlands Branch will host the Non Stop Cent Auction fundraiser at Star of the Sea Church Hall on Saturday, November 19. Doors open at 1.30pm. Admission $10 per person, RSVP to Marion on 3207 5461.
Alexandra Hills
The Alexandra Hills Hotel hosts karaoke every Wednesday from 8pm.
