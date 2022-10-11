Redland City Bulletin

Walker Corporation lets fly at Toondah Harbour development critics as long-awaited EIS released for public review

JC
By Jordan Crick
October 11 2022 - 7:59am
Walker Corporation has released renders of what its proposed Toondah Harbour devlopment will look like once completed. Pciture supplied

Walker Corporation has hit back at claims the proposed Toondah Harbour development will have a devastating effect on Ramsar wetlands as the long-awaited Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for the contentious project is released.

Local News

