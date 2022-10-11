Walker Corporation has hit back at claims the proposed Toondah Harbour development will have a devastating effect on Ramsar wetlands as the long-awaited Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for the contentious project is released.
Spokesman Dolan Hayes said the EIS - which includes independent research from environmental, marine and ecological experts - definitively proved the development would deliver an economic and lifestyle boost while protecting the natural environment.
Walker Corporation's plans for the development - which will be set out across 67 hectares of land and water at Cleveland - include up to 3600 dwellings, a Southbank-style swimming lagoon and water play area, waterfront cafes and retail spaces, and recreation areas.
The community will have 40 business days from October 12 to make a submission on the Environmental Impact Study, which has gone through an advocacy review.
Redlands 2030 secretary Chris Walker said the group would encourage anyone concerned about the future of Cleveland and Moreton Bay to read the study's findings and submit feedback.
"It is extremely disappointing that previous LNP Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg did not reject the Toondah proposal as clearly unacceptable, as recommended by his department," he said.
"We expect that many community and environmental organisations in Australia and elsewhere will also review the draft EIS and make submissions."
The protest group have been long-time campaigners against the proposed development, claiming it will have a significant environmental impact - including on migratory shorebirds - and have raised concerns about how original plans for an 800-unit development had grown to 3600 units.
Walker Corporation has highlighted several findings from the study, including that there would be no ecological character change as a result of the project, with the development to overlap just 0.03 per cent of the 1200-hectare Moreton Bay Ramsar area.
The EIS found there would be no reduction in migratory bird numbers and no long-term indirect impacts on marine habitat or fauna. The master plan also includes planting 1000 koala trees and building a fauna underpass.
Mr Hayes said the EIS was based on indisputable evidence from 11 independent scientists who had given their tick of approval to the project.
"Good design, best practice environmental management and smart mitigation measures are all outlined in the EIS," he said.
"Crucially, scaremongering about negative environmental impacts to bird life, marine ecology and koalas has been proven wrong by the best, independent science."
Toondah Harbour was declared a Priority Development Area in 2013, with the LNP state government adopting a development scheme for the site in 2014.
Walker Group was responsible for appointing independent scientists, engineers and environmental experts to complete the EIS and will run an engagement program during the public notice period.
Mr Walker said Redlands 2030 had written to Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek asking her to ensure the community was given adequate time to review the EIS.
"Redlands 2030 will review the draft EIS and we intend to make a submission," he said.
Redlands Chamber of Commerce president Cindy Corrie said the development would create jobs for residents across several industries and better connect the city's island communities to the mainland.
"As the new front door to our magnificent islands, it will open up so many exciting new tourism and business opportunities and allow the world to take in our breathtaking natural environment," she said.
"As one of our major pipeline projects, Toondah Harbour is a key part of the $6.5 billion being invested in the Redlands Coast that will ensure our community continues to be the best place to live, work and play."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.