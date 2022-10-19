Redlands
Seniors month is wrapping up this October with a range of events to celebrate Redlands' older residents across the bayside. Find activities and events online at redlandseniors.com/events
Cleveland
Get in the spirit of Halloween with the Theatre Redlands 'Through the Dark Door Halloween Night Tours at the Redland Museum until October 31. Book online, suitable for ages 13 and over.
Cleveland
Redland City Bands with the Gold Coast City Wind Orchestra presents the Halloween Concert on Saturday, October 29 from 7pm at the Cleveland Assembly Hall. Tickets available at the door from $10-$15. Come dressed in costume.
Cleveland
The CWA will hold a street stall outside Woolworths Cleveland on Thursday, October 27 from 7am-1pm with jams, relishes, pickles, butter, cakes, gifts, baby wear, gloves, socks, tea towels, s and bathroom towels, and more.
Capalaba
Rotary Capalaba will hols a Bookfest from Friday, October 28-Sunday, October 30 at 12pm. Proceeds support youth and literacy projects.
Games day
Victoria Point
Victoria Point Library will hold Games Day on Saturday, October 29. Join in for interactive game play online and offline from 9.30am-12pm.
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Alexandra Hills
The Alexandra Hills Hotel hosts trivia every Thursday from 7pm. Free to play with great prizes.
