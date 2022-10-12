As Redland Hospital records the highest ever ramping figures in Queensland, we want to hear what experiences Redland City Bulletin readers have had at the facility.
Have you been ramped at Redland Hospital? Have you had a positive experience at Redland Hospital? Did you have to wait long? We want to hear YOUR STORIES.
According to Queensland Health figures made public by the state opposition, 73 per cent of patients taken to Redland Hospital by ambulance were ramped for more than 30 minutes in July.
This is the highest ramping rate ever recorded in Queensland.
It was also found the longest wait time at Redland Hospital in July was 390 minutes, equal to six hour and 30 minutes.
To share your story, email newsredland@austcommunitymedia.com.au, send us a letter or message our Facebook inbox.
