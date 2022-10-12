Redland City Bulletin

What experiences have you had at Redland Hospital?

October 12 2022 - 4:59am
We want to hear about your experiences at Redland Hospital.

As Redland Hospital records the highest ever ramping figures in Queensland, we want to hear what experiences Redland City Bulletin readers have had at the facility.

Local News

