Logan's Annette Truscott will be front and centre as secretary of the Australian Hillclimb championships, being staged at Mount Cotton from October 20 to 23.
The event is being hosted by the MG car club Queensland at its grounds, off Mount Cotton Road (turn into Gramzow Road next to the driver training centre and across the road from the Great Southern Memorial park). The event was last held at Mount Cotton in 2013.
Media liaison Pauline Graham said the venue was known for its variety of cars and easy visibility and had a track length of 946 metres.
"Visitors can meander around the pits looking at favourites and chatting to the owners and drivers in a relaxed atmosphere," she said.
The competitors include Dean Amos of Lismore and Dean Tighe, both competing in the biggest Formula Libre category. Amos was able to save his Gould when his family home and business went under the floods in Lismore. Opposing driver Tighe is driving an Empire Wrath and also has a number of track records.
Current Australian HIllclimb Champion Malcolm Oastler has now sold his car but still holds the track record at 35.25 seconds, set in 2017.
Ms Graham said the event attracted a number of families including starter Leigh Evans, whose mother Judy is deputy clerk, and father David a flag marshall.
"Whole families become involved in hillclimbing and stay involved some for a lifetime. My husband Ken and I will be driving our little yellow Datsun 1600 with our friend Rob Bowers as pit crew," she said.
The championship has attracted three female competitors in the Fast Lady award, including drivers aged 63 and junior. Being represented are sports cars, sports sedans, improved production, road car classes, formula ford and the Hyundai excel.
The Mount Cotton course is known for its extreme challenges including inclines, a hairpin corner, Queensland nutshell corner and lovers' leap with a fast downhill off a camber corner.
"The track conditions can change at different times of the day and the challenge for drivers and their pit crew is getting that car setup right to suit any changing conditions. When the track is cold, tyres will struggle for grip," she said.
The drivers are competing for various awards and trophies and prize money.
The event runs from 8.30am. Entry is with a one day pass for $15 or weekend pass for $25. School aged children are free.
