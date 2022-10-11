Redland City Bulletin

Australian Hillclimb comes to Mount Cotton

By Linda Muler
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:07pm, first published October 11 2022 - 8:26pm
Logan's Annette Truscott will be front and centre as secretary of the Australian Hillclimb championships, being staged at Mount Cotton from October 20 to 23.

