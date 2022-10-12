Redland City Bulletin
Opinion

OPINION: Trust between the levels of government and the housing strategy

By Cr Paul Golle Division 3
October 12 2022 - 4:00am
Cr Paul Golle Division 3.

Today in chambers, there was talk about trust between the levels of government and the housing strategy. I believe this political division has been created because individual councillors have played personality politics, siding up to state mates rather than seeking positive outcomes for the community. So it became convenient that the mayor had her incident providing the perfect cover for state-based integrity issues and housing supply demands to be pushed aside.

Local News

