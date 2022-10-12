OPINION: Trust between the levels of government and the housing strategy

Today in chambers, there was talk about trust between the levels of government and the housing strategy. I believe this political division has been created because individual councillors have played personality politics, siding up to state mates rather than seeking positive outcomes for the community. So it became convenient that the mayor had her incident providing the perfect cover for state-based integrity issues and housing supply demands to be pushed aside.
State MPs who wouldn't usually get involved in council matters have made it their business to pursue council and councillors for political reasons looking to shape election outcomes by stacking divisions with preferred candidates. Meanwhile much needed state infrastructure has fallen by the wayside. Just look at the hospital debacle.
With self-appointed anti-everything groups allegedly speaking for the people, we have so much confusion in the community. With the community being so angry, the default is to blame councillors for over-development and zero infrastructure investment when its state legislation driving local government outcomes.
There is no way any level of government can fix a housing strategy by opening up more land. The free market, inflation and interest rates determine purchasing not more land being opened up for developers. Councils can zone more land, but councils don't control the rental or purchasing market and let's face it, it was state lockdowns through COVID that drove supply chain issues, housing affordability, car sales, employment etc.
The answer here to address the cost of living issues seriously in the real estate market is to engage professionally with not-for-profit groups who specialise in affordable housing. It's not just about building to supply for the population. According to statistics, Australia's population increased by 0.9 per cent in the past 12 months, with the nation's population reaching 25,890,773.
Australia recorded new migration figures of 109,600 people, with QLDs numbers increasing by 1.8 per cent overall.
Examples of affordable living not-for-profits are Brisbane Housing Company, Common Ground Queensland and the Affordable House Company. These types of organisations support affordable living.
It's not just a matter of build it and they will come. It's build it, is it affordable and are there services to support the new growth? There's a lot of pushback from individuals who don't want to lose a view, so to speak. Still, Cleveland is ripe for inner-city living growth, with full retail and public transport options and the capacity to increase Cleveland's business.
But how does this happen with the continued bombardment from anti-everything groups crying foul and state representatives looking to politicise everything?
Every state election, there's a promise to fix Cleveland Redland Bay road or other state-controlled roads such as Boundary Road and its needs for pedestrian access. However, here we are again, still waiting and with no sight of infrastructure increasing, but they have plenty of time to play games with the council.
