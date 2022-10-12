A group of Redland singers have the honour of performing at the Lord Mayor's Senior Cabaret Gala this month.
The Donald Simpson Centre (DSC) male chorus from the DSC Theatricals group was chosen to perform after several rounds of showcase performances across thee Brisbane Metropolitan Area.
DSC CEO Thomas Jithin said the group was looking forward to taking the stage.
"Over 110 artists auditioned for the Gala so this was quite an achievement," Mr Jithin said.
The group will sing "The Impossible Dream" from the musical "Man of La Mancha."
Singers in the male chorus are Laurie Bird, Glen Downer, Paul Eagleston, Kerry Goffey, Trevor Hacket, Rob Hodgkinson, Paul Morin, Chris Sheehan, Kel Symons, Bryan Weir and John White.
The Lord Mayor's Seniors Cabaret Gala: Golden Age of Pop is an afternoon of entertainment with acts from the Lord Mayor's Seniors Cabaret program performing alongside celebrity mentors.
The DSC Theatricals male chorus will perform Sunday, October 30 from 2pm at Brisbane City Hall.
Doors open at 1pm and tickets are available online for $5.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.