A Redland Music group's latest song about Scotland is being well received across the world.
SM2 found success locally and globally with it's last song Scottish Highlands and their latest release, Glencoe, is looking at getting a similar response.
Songwriter Michael Stewart said the positive response was a welcome surprise.
"We knew we had good songs that would speak to Scotland - her beauty and her past, but it has surprised us how warmly they have been received in Scotland and from Tasmania to the Orkney Islands and much further" he said.
Mr Stewart said their newest song was about the massacre of Clan MacDonald at Glencoe in 1692.
"It has been captured in a heartfelt tribute that brings to life a difficult period in Scottish history."
"Vocalist and teacher Melissa Pilkington, who sang Scottish Highlands, has again done a beautiful job in resonating that something special - keeping you engaged with the song.
"Her beautiful voice is matched by a soulful composition, descriptive lyrics and a powerful arrangement, including James Morrisson on drums."
The song was engineered by Steve Brady an the video was produced my Michael Stewart
SM2 is a local song-writing team, working out of Capalaba State College, where members, Michael Quinn and Steve Brady are music teachers and collaborate with Michael Stewart for lyrics and video and James Morrisson on drums.
