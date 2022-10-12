The Australian Conservation Foundation has labelled the newly-released Toondah Harbour Environmental Impact Study a work of fantasy and says claims made in the newly-released report are "beyond belief".
Walker Corporation appointed independent scientists, engineers and environmental experts to carry out work on the EIS over several years and is now inviting the public to make submissions on the study before the December 6 deadline.
The developers have hit back at long-time critics of the $1.4 billion project, which will be built on a 67-hectare site at Cleveland, saying the EIS contained concrete proof the development would protect and sustain the natural environment.
A key finding Walker Corporation highlighted from the report includes that there would be no reduction in migratory bird numbers. Still, the claims have been met with fierce backlash from groups who staunchly oppose the development.
They say naysayers like the Australian Conservation Foundation should put forward independent research to refute the EIS rather than unsubstantiated scaremongering.
Australian Conservation Foundation chief executive Kelly O'Shanassy refuted that building 3600 dwellings would not impact migratory birds, saying the EIS contained more fantasy than Lord of the Rings.
"The idea that the birds will simply find somewhere else to go doesn't pass the sniff test. This isn't how nature works," she said.
"BirdLife Australia says the global population of eastern curlews has declined by 80 per cent in the past 30 years, largely because similar commercial projects have been built across their range."
Walker Corporation has released more than 5000 pages as part of the EIS after receiving input from 11 independent scientists.
Spokesman Dolan Hayes said research contained within the document categorically refuted ACF's claims about impacts to birdlife, koalas and marine life.
"If the Australia Conservation Fund think there are only 2000 pages to the EIS, we recommend they read the remaining 3000 of the 5000-page document so they can make a more informed statement," he said.
"Now is the time for Australian Conservation Foundation and all other opposition to the new Toondah harbour to put forward actual independent research, rather than baseless statements and scaremongering."
Also outlined in the study is that the development will overlap with just 0.03 per cent of the more than 120,000-hectare Moreton Bay Ramsar area.
Ms O'Shanassy said Walker Corporation must not be allowed to pave over any part of the protected wetlands.
"ACF will closely examine Walker's environmental impact statement and will make a submission to Minister [Tanya] Plibersek, urging her to reject this proposal," she said.
Mr Hayes rubbished claims that development could not take place on Ramsar wetlands, pointing to similar projects that have been carried out in other parts of Australia and around the world.
"The reality the public need to know is developments on Ramsar wetlands can occur under the wise use principle and the New Toondah harbour will be built within those parameters ...," he said.
Redlands 2030 president Steve MacDonald said the group had assembled a team which would be responsible for scrutinising the EIS document.
"We believe that as more and more people get involved, the voice of the community will be heard and that is critical to stopping [the] Toondah development," he said.
"The EIS has been years in the making and Redlands 2030 are somewhat relieved that speculation and uncertainty is at an end."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.