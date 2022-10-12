Seniors are being encouraged to get involved with events to celebrate their contribution to the Redlands community with activities for older residents across the region running until the end of October.
Redland Seniors Month organiser Kaylene Lawson said recognising the role of seniors in the community was important to support them to live their best lives.
"Putting aside a month to celebrate our local seniors is a great way to shine a light on the many important roles older people play in our communities as volunteers, colleagues, community leaders, carers, grandparents, workers or advocates," she said..
Ms Lawson said organisations had come together to put on free or discounted events throughout the month to connect seniors with local services, activities and residents.
"Some are to inform about issues that may be important to seniors, others are lifestyle events hoping to include Redland Seniors in the community," she said.
"There are also many sampler events allowing seniors to join activities for free to see if these may be something that they may wish to continue into the future after Seniors Month is over."
Ms Lawson said there were still plenty of events for seniors to get involved with towards the end of the month.
"U3A (University of the Third Age) - which organises Education programs for seniors will be running a "Come and Try Day" on 19 October at the Victoria Point Community Hall, a chance to find out about the wide range of courses on offer," she said.
"Mates Theatre Genesis - will be offering a comedy blitz of one-act radio plays, Seniors Perform "Radio Frenzy", provides opportunities for seniors to take on new challenges in all aspects of theatre.
"It will be at the Donald Simpson Centre on October 20, 21, 23, 27, 28 and 39.
"The Redland Coast Dementia Community will be hosting the "Innovation in Living with Dementia Expo" on 27 October at the CWA Hall.
"This Expo will have guest speakers addressing various aspects of innovation. There will also be displays and information from a range of organisations that provide dementia support and information on a range of topics."
Find out what events are on this month at www.redlandseniors.com/events
