Redland organisation Night Ninjas were back serving food to students on Thursday morning after being shut down by Council officers at at Redland Bay Marina.
Night Ninjas president Mitchell O'Connor said Council officers visited them on October 6, advising them the group did not have a permit to operate at the Redland Bay Marina.
"We were asked to cease operating from the site until we had a permit... We continued to served the food that was already prepared that morning and still managed to feed many of the incoming students," he said.
"Council have been very supportive and issued us a permit within a week. I would like to think that is a reflection of our continued great relationship with council."
Mr O'Connor said the group was back in action and had been awarded a permit by Thursday, October 13.
The Night Ninjas gives away breakfasts for school students in need on Thursday mornings during school terms, including pancakes, fruit, muesli bars and poppers.
"Children from the surrounding island communities benefit from the breakfasts. Many travel from the islands to the mainland for school [and] may not have access to breakfast for a number of reasons." Mr O'Connor said.
"We respect the fact that everyone needs to play by the rules and appreciate council officers were just doing their job."
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said the Night Ninjas were operating on Council owned land that was under a lease agreement with the Department of Transport and Main Roads without approval or a permit.
"In responding to a resident enquiry, Council recently asked the organisation to temporarily cease operations at the marina as it was unable to advise Council whether it held current approval," she said.
Ms Richards said it was disappointing action was not taken sooner to organise a permit for the Night Ninjas.
"Given that the breakfasts have been running all year, it was disappointing that Council did not try to make contact prior to showing up at the Marina last week when the breakfast was already underway to close down the morning," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
