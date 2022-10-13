Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council seeks approval for Night Ninjas permit

By Emily Lowe
October 13 2022 - 5:00am
Redlands MP Kim Richards with the Night Ninjas team at Redland Bay marina. Picture supplied

Redland organisation Night Ninjas were back serving food to students on Thursday morning after being shut down by Council officers at at Redland Bay Marina.

