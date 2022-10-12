Redland City Council will join a host of south-east Queensland local governments in live streaming its general meetings, giving residents the chance to watch on from home in real time.
Councillors have voted to introduce live streaming from January 2023, bringing Redlands in line with Logan, Scenic Rim, Brisbane, Gold Coast and several other councils.
Cr Paul Golle said his colleagues would need to be careful about what they said when streaming began as councillors did not have Parliamentary privilege like their state and federal counterparts.
"Unfortunately, we are not members of Parliament and there is no Parliamentary privilege or protection, so we need to be very mindful of how we speak if it's going out on the live stream," Cr Golle said.
"If we use the example of radio broadcasts, even they have a delayed feed so that anything that is untoward can be removed."
Cr Julie Talty, who chaired Wednesday's meeting in the absence of Mayor Karen Williams, agreed that councillors would need to be cautious.
"Unfortunately, the changes to the wording of the [Local Government] Act do press councils towards having live streaming, but as Cr Golle has noted, they do not give us parliamentary privilege," she said.
An officer's report shows council has the capacity to begin live streaming immediately, but a 2023 start date was proposed to allow time for technology changes and a live stream channel to be introduced.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
