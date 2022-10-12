Redland City Bulletin
Council

Redland City Council votes to introduce live streaming of general meetings from 2023

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 12 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:00am
Redland City Council will begin live streaming general meetings to the public from January 2023.

Redland City Council will join a host of south-east Queensland local governments in live streaming its general meetings, giving residents the chance to watch on from home in real time.

