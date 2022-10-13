Redland City Council has pushed through changes to parking in the Cleveland CBD after months of intense scrutiny over its decision to introduce 12-hour zones.
Business owners have come out swinging over the extended time limits after they were brought in when the popular 198-space Doig Street West car park closed to make way for a five-storey aged care facility.
Councillors voted in the October general meeting to introduce several parking changes in the CBD, including reducing time limits and re-configuring parking spaces to increase capacity.
A 90-page community petition tabled in April's meeting asked council to reverse the parking changes it had introduced earlier in the year, with some businesses claiming 12-hour zones were impacting trade.
Council officers have disputed that statement in a response to the petition, saying their investigations found there was no conclusive evidence that extended parking times were affecting conditions.
It will introduce a mix of two, three hour and 30-minute zones under the agreed changes, including on Doig Street.
Cleveland Office Supplies owner Brian McDonald said council's claims in the report were at odds with business owners.
He said it was abundantly clear that 12-hour zones had been introduced to benefit council staff.
"Businesses and the public are very aware as to the reason for the introduction of 12P in Cleveland CBD," Mr McDonald said.
"It was introduced under the guise of a long-term review into parking, but it was simply a tool to enable the provision of parking for council employees after the closure of the Doig Street West car park."
Council officers also looked at a series of alternative solutions in their report, including moving council staff to the South Street Depot, building a multi-story facility or introducing paid parking.
Cr Peter Mitchell argued returning to previous regulated parking conditions would make the situation worse for businesses.
"The three hour [zones] which were fit for purpose historically are not anymore. There are more people here, there's more workers here, there are people coming and going," Cr Mitchell said.
"The hopping of staff that we have all seen [in three hour zones] is not serving us well."
Cr Mitchell conceded that council had got it wrong on 12-hour parking in the first instance but said it had acted quickly to make changes.
That included earlier this year when council cut back the number of 12-hour parking spaces by at least 50 per cent.
Cr Wendy Boglary raised concerns about how development in the suburb could put further pressure on parking.
"Even though people are going to be living within walking distances, when they come to get their groceries they are going to drive up here, so there will be traffic in Cleveland," she said.
Cr Paul Bishop said the council should be looking at how more parking could be negotiated in agreements with developers.
"I think we need to move to a layered, sequenced provision of extra parking in the Cleveland CBD, if we want this to be the CBD," he said.
"The challenge of the loss of that car park [on Doig Street] is a shame, I think it is highlighted there is an issue, and the provision of new car parking has to be a negotiated agreement."
Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the parking changes.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
