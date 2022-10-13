Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council approves Cleveland CBD parking changes in wake of business complaints

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 13 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parking changes have been in effect across teh Cleveland CBD since February.

Redland City Council has pushed through changes to parking in the Cleveland CBD after months of intense scrutiny over its decision to introduce 12-hour zones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.