Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson has slammed the Queensland government in parliament over its handling of Redland Hospital upgrades and ramping issues.
The opposition revealed three of every four patients taken to Redland Hospital by ambulance in July were ramped for more than 30 minutes.
Mr Robinson said the Redlands community was alarmed by the figures.
"Redland residents and hospital workers are outraged to hear the triple-barrel bad news about their hospital and, on their behalf, I am seeking answers from the health minister about this 'worst ever' week because Redlanders deserve better - Redlanders deserve the truth," he said.
Mr Robinson said three significant issues of ramping, upgrade delays and behaviour misleading the public meant Redland Hospital staff were under unreasonable pressure.
"Unbelievably, [ramping] could get worse if the trend is not arrested. The minister previously said that things would improve, but they got worse," he said.
"Redlanders are angry that the long-awaited expansion of the hospital has stalled. It was in the budget but is now delayed," he said.
Mr Robinson said claims that the Metro South Health Board misled state members and the public was "disturbing."
"The health minister must explain the ramping, the botched upgrade and the misleading. If the health minister cannot or the health minister will not, the health minister should resign or be sacked."
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said figures from July could not be accurate as they did not reflect that south-east Queensland was in the middle of the third COVID wave.
