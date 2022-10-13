Redland City Council and the state government has urged Redland residents to prepare for storm season meteorologists predict Australia is in the firing line for a third La Nina season in a row.
Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for the Queensland Reconstruction Authority Steven Miles said weather events in Queensland could range from from flooding and cyclones to bushfires, heatwaves and giant hail.
"We're the most disaster impacted state in Australia, and the latest BOM forecast signals more rough weather is on the way," he said.
"We're still recovering from one of our toughest summers ever, and we're going to need every ounce of that renowned Queensland resilience as we go forward.
"More than 60 per cent of Queenslanders now say they get ready ahead of disaster season and have an emergency plan in place, but we're eager to see even higher uptake," he said.
Redland City Mayor and Local Disaster Management Group Chair Karen Williams said the Council had changed its sandbagging distribution process on the mainland and that residents should become aware of their closest pick up point.
Cr Williams said Residents could collect filled sandbags from Nuway Landscape Supplies at 249 Cleveland-Redland Bay Road, Thornlands, which would provide cost savings and free up Council employees to help with other issues during weather events.
"Council opens sandbagging stations ahead of forecasts for heavy rain and during severe weather events, and is grateful for Nuway's support," Cr Williams said.
"When extreme weather events make it necessary, Council will still open the sandbagging station at the Cleveland depot to boost the supply of sandbags to the community.
"More than 18,500 sandbags were collected from Council sandbagging stations during the severe weather event in February and March this year, so we know how important they are."
Council advises the community when sandbagging stations open on social media and its news site, with residents able to collect six sandbags upon presentation of ID.
Council will also open 24-hour self-service sandbagging stations at Council depots on North Stradbroke, Russell and Macleay islands.
Filled bags will also be available for collection from the Rural Fire Stations on Lamb and Karragarra islands and from the Men's Shed on Coochiemudlo Island.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
