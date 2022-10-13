Redland City Bulletin

Redlands prepares for storm season as sandbagging points change

EL
By Emily Lowe
October 13 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City Council sandbagging crews at the Cleveland depot. Picture supplied

Redland City Council and the state government has urged Redland residents to prepare for storm season meteorologists predict Australia is in the firing line for a third La Nina season in a row.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.