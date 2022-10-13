Redland City Bulletin

Cheap fuel can still be found in the Redlands, but not for much longer

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
October 13 2022 - 5:00am
The RACQ says cheap fuel is unlikely to stay around for much longer. Picture by RACQ

Now is the best time for motorists to fill their tanks as unleaded prices could soar as high as $2.10 per litre, according to the RACQ.

