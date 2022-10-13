Now is the best time for motorists to fill their tanks as unleaded prices could soar as high as $2.10 per litre, according to the RACQ.
Club spokesperson Lauren Cooney said the petrol market was currently in its cheap phase, and discounts in the near future were unlikely.
"Right now, 31 per cent of service stations across Greater Brisbane are charging 175 cents per litre or less for regular unleaded," Ms Cooney said.
"We know that doesn't sound cheap, but we are in the cheap phase of the price cycle, and we don't expect prices to remain low for very long.
"We'll soon hit the first 'expensive phase' after the reintroduction of the full fuel excise, and we expect prices may go as high as 210 cents per litre in the next week or so.
"Queensland motorists haven't seen prices that high since June, so now is absolutely the time to fill the tank while cheaper fuel is still widely available."
Most outlets in the Redlands were charging more than this 175 cent-per-litre target as of Thursday, October 13 according to price aggregator Petrol Spy.
The cheapest fuel was available from the Ampol service station on Mount Cotton Road, which reported prices of 169.9 cents per litre for regular unleaded.
Diesel prices have already undergone a significant hike, and several outlets across the Bayside were charging more than 220 cents per litre.
The Ampol on Redland Bay Road in Victoria had the cheapest diesel, at 217.9 cents per litre.
Ms Cooney said diesel was still subject to global supply shortages, which could drive prices even higher in coming weeks.
"Diesel is still incredibly expensive due to high wholesale prices, caused by a shortage in global supply," she said.
"The bad news is we do expect diesel prices to jump even further as the re-introduction of the full fuel excise continues to flow through to the bowser and prices could go as high as 235 cents per litre.
"Diesel users should be trying to buy the last of the cheaper diesel available and should aim to pay 218 cents per litre or less."
The RACQ spokesperson said motorists should use any available tools to shop around and find the best bargains.
"Whether you fill up with E-10, unleaded or diesel make sure you're getting the best deal you can by using the fuel comparison apps and reward the fuel companies that are giving you the best price at the bowser," Ms Cooney said.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
