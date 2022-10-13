A city wide Secret Santa initiative is back in 2022 to help Redland residents spread Christmas cheer this festive season.
STAR Community Services runs the annual Secret Santa appeal with the support of Redland City Council.
STAR Community Services CEO Patsy Wilshire said demand for the initiative grew every year.
"We continually hear from our volunteers that some elderly people have no family or friends to surround themselves with during the Christmas holidays, affirming the benefits this appeal provides to our senior community," Ms Wilshire said.
"It is heart-breaking to know we have so many isolated elderly people around us.
"Our fight against social isolation is ongoing as the effects are visibly devastating in the health of our elderly, and this Christmas we are anticipating a 150 per cent increase in senior people needing support."
Mayor Karen Williams said the drive, run since 2019, allowed the Redlands Coast Community to support elderly residents who may be spending the Christmas season alone.
"Last Christmas, thanks to the amazing generosity of our community, STAR Community Services were able to deliver more than 480 hampers, 992 gifts and 680 food items to elderly residents on Redlands Coast," she said.
"A simple gift could help someone cope with the feeling of loneliness or social isolation, so why not be part of the initiative and let our elderly community know we care and are thinking of them."
Cr Williams said residents could become a 'Secret Santa' and donate gifts or non-perishable food items at Capalaba, Cleveland and Victoria Point libraries between November 1 and December 20.
"Some gift ideas include socks, coffee, vouchers, pamper packs, hand cream, crockery, or any non-perishable food item," she said.
"In addition to Council's mainland libraries, there are other drop-off locations across Redlands Coast listed on STAR Community Services' website. You can also make a monetary donation to the Secret Santa appeal online at givenow.com.au/starsecretsanta."
For more information on the Secret Santa appeal, please phone STAR Community Services on 3821 6699 or email the organisation at fundraising@starct.org.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.