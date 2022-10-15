State Health Minister should be sacked

We have experienced ramping issues at the hospital, with my wife being diverted to another hospital despite being ill at Redland Bay. It's not just beds, as there are severe staff shortages and high demand that has not abated much this year. There is still a pandemic in play, although most have forgotten this fact. As for the hospital having the capability of a major city hospital, the reality is the Redlands isn't a major city with a population not even close to 200,000. I suspect the funding for the upgrade is not actually to hand and indeed, given the very unstable state of the commercial building sector, I don't expect a start anytime soon. As an aside, isn't a satellite hospital underway at Redland Bay?