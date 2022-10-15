Redland City Bulletin
State Health Minister should be sacked

October 15 2022 - 8:30pm
I was stirred to write after reading the editor's opinion article (Hospital ramping figures a great shame). Yes, they are. The health minister should be sacked as she has taken her focus from delivering health infrastructure. The Health board should also be sacked. They are tasked with delivering infrastructure and appear to be playing political games when they should be a-political.

