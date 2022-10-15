State Health Minister should be sacked

I was stirred to write after reading the editor's opinion article (Hospital ramping figures a great shame). Yes, they are. The health minister should be sacked as she has taken her focus from delivering health infrastructure. The Health board should also be sacked. They are tasked with delivering infrastructure and appear to be playing political games when they should be a-political.
Yes, the health minister and the premier should be bending over backwards to get the Redlands Hospital upgrades delivered before the next election. Don Brown and Kim Richards will lose their seats and deliver government to the LNP if the upgrades are not provided.
Peter Carr, Cleveland.
Any letters from Liberal Party supporters to the editor claiming a bias against the LNP should well and truly stop after last week's reporting of the Ambulance ramping issue in the Redlands.
The Bulletin did a fine job covering the problem from all angles and certainly gave the LNP a fair go. The editor's opinion piece gave local Labor members and the health minister a fair whack too. All of this is as it should be. The hospital ramping problem is a disgrace.
But if the Bulletin were truly biased towards Labor as the Courier Mail is undoubtedly towards the Liberals, the journalists and the editor would have taken a far softer approach and not placed the articles on its website and paper with such prominence.
Let's hope Redlands Liberal Party supporters realise what a fair, unbiased and balanced paper we are lucky to have. Labor supporters like me certainly do.
Shirley Mason, Birkdale.
We have experienced ramping issues at the hospital, with my wife being diverted to another hospital despite being ill at Redland Bay. It's not just beds, as there are severe staff shortages and high demand that has not abated much this year. There is still a pandemic in play, although most have forgotten this fact. As for the hospital having the capability of a major city hospital, the reality is the Redlands isn't a major city with a population not even close to 200,000. I suspect the funding for the upgrade is not actually to hand and indeed, given the very unstable state of the commercial building sector, I don't expect a start anytime soon. As an aside, isn't a satellite hospital underway at Redland Bay?
Rog Emmerson, Victoria Point.
I oppose the Walker Development at Toondah Harbour. Saying that it is 0.03 per cent of the total Moreton Bay Ramsar Wetlands uses statistics to hide the fact that the area where the units are proposed is the main area where migratory shorebirds birds need to live and feed. The large majority of the birds are waders and cannot swim or feed out in the ocean. Australia is a signatory to an international agreement ( Ramsar Wetlands) which agrees to protect the flyways for migratory birds worldwide.
We can build elsewhere, but the birds are severely declining because they have few places that meet their requirements.
Please consider saving Toondah Harbour from Walker's unnecessary development.
Ian and Kerry Levingston
I am an avid reader of RCB and its predecessors for over 25 years. During that time, I have read copious Letters To the Editor complaining about the quality of our politicians (both sides) of all levels.
Consider the following, would you invest your life savings (to most people, their house) or well-being into the hands of a kindergarten teacher, a high school teacher, an ophthalmic surgeon, a salesman, et al. to manage, knowing that they just won a likeability (popularity) contest!
Well, folks, that is precisely what you have done or are doing now!
I can't think of any public business whose budget is in the $ 10,000,000's where the "board members "don't have significant relevant experience, transferable skills and appropriate education. One needs to look no further than the news to see the folly of that ...All too many, sadly. Competence and integrity are not required. Just affable personality and a reasonable PR consultant.
Let's get to tin tack, none of the above listed random backgrounds of elected representatives has had any relative experience running a multi-hundred bureaucracy, high finance, high-level negotiations, Return On Investment (ROI) reports et al. Every employee in the council or Public service has to meet the criteria of the job before they get an interview and a security check. So why not councillors? All candidates should meet a minimum standard to be on the ballot.
It is one thing for the Bulletin's editor to express an opinion. Still, it's totally different for a mayor etc., to decide to build a potential 'white elephant' water park and claim that it will be a big tourist attraction... really? As a ratepayer, I am very alarmed by the Mayor's "she hopes!" it will be paid for like South Bank.
Reality bites somewhere; we will have to pay. Just maybe burying it in the State budget isn't good enough! The cost is still there. What seems to have slipped the Councillors' minds is that the increased natural disasters we will continue to suffer could result in a lack of ongoing plausible "return on the investment". Surely, the proposed money should be spent on other more practical things than a council ego "legacy" project. Where is the benefit to the actual voting ratepayers?
Rodney Murray, Redland Bay
Like many in the Redlands, I, too, am concerned about the Mayor's hopes & visions (dreams!) concerning Birkdale Precinct and the white-water rafting plans.
And councillor McKenzie was quoted saying only a 'noisy minority' hold concerns.
I believe the council has taken no notice of the vast majority of ratepayers regarding the original cost as well as the ongoing costs. I believe the figures, comments, costs and surveys have all been manipulated. It is very well to have 'visions & hopes', but they do not pay for upkeep & ongoing maintenance.
And what about the roads to get to BCP? Everyone could use the train, but the tracks have been in need of upgrading for many years. The competitors will not use the train, nor will the 'big wigs'. After the 'games', the park will be used by people for picnics & a look around.
I do not believe the facility is a viable proposition and I believe many residents agree.
Redlands ratepayers will be paying for these costs for the next 50 years.
Kerin Marrinon, Thorneside
Recent news reports have highlighted some valid points and issues brought forward, possibly due to family issues regarding making a will.
When my husband and I redid our wills, which we have changed over the years to keep updated, we added new executors for each and asked if they were first OK with this as we realised it is a hard and timely job to do.
We also left them funds for their kindness in being Executors due to the time taken; of course, this is a personal decision.
Our solicitor could be our executor, but we decided not to do this and to keep things a bit more personal.
Also, each executor received a sealed copy of our current wills as they are noted. They would require a copy anyway and to also know where the will was held. They also have a copy of our Enduring Power of Attorney and Funeral Instructions.
Another point is we have no children but say, for example, if we did, I believe it is often suggested by the solicitor to actually leave something to your children if excluding them from your estate so they cannot contest successfully and your wishes upheld.
Being a Justice of the Peace or Commissioner of declarations, I believe you cannot also be witnessing signatures of a will that's directly a personal benefit to you, nor can a person who benefits from the estate.
We also have left a sum of money outside of our family to an animal refuge and that has been recorded and noted with them, so they are aware and, I presume, recorded and noted as required by that organisation in the event this happens.
It seems many decisions are critical for people to check when making a will and keeping their choice up to date possibly something to look at if you have not already done so.
Debbie Swain, Wellington Point
