A Victoria Point designer is taking her passion for design and patchwork up a notch with her business creating one-of-a-kind projects.
Natalie Bird designs fabrics and creates patchwork, quilts and other sewing projects and shares them with others through The Birdhouse Patchwork Designs.
Ms Bird said she started sewing as a child, guided by her mother who taught her to explore her creative pursuits and inspired her to start designing and selling her patterns in 2000.
"Before making a career in this field, I was a Graphic Designer. I was already doing embroidery and applique as a hobby, so when I started raising a family, I wanted to work from home, doing something creative and with flexibility," she said.
"I dipped my toe in the water, by approaching a local patchwork store with a few of my patterns and they agreed to take them on consignment. The business has grown steadily since then, to become a full-time career."
Ms Bird's business makes and sells patchwork quilts and other sewing projects such as bags, cushions, purses, pincushions, and more.
"I also design and then make these sorts of projects, in my own style, generally using hand-work techniques such as applique, embroidery and English Paper Piecing," she said.
"I then write instructions and produce a comprehensive printed pattern, or sometimes collections of patterns presented in a book, which I sell wholesale to Patchwork and Quilting stores around the world."
She has a retail website and exhibits her work at quilting shows across Australia.
Ms Bird said she was blessed to have found a passion she enjoyed.
"I love the process of a small sketch or idea, drawing the artwork, colouring and laying out the designs for the fabric collection," she said.
"Having the printed fabrics come back to me, ready to be made into something wonderful, and the creativity continues."
Ms Bird said she was looking forward to doing some more international exhibitions and teaching workshops now that travel had opened post-COVID and was looking to produce another book.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
