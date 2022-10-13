Police are appealing for public assistance after toilet facilities on Macleay Island were vandalised on the weekend.
Officers were called to the island skate park on Sunday, October 9 after reports people had been lighting fires in the toilet block.
Police also visited a shopping centre on High Central Road the same afternoon where they found significant damage to the public toilets.
It is understood the two incidents are linked.
Police are also appealing for information about damage to a car near the Macleay Island jetty on Sunday, September 25.
The vehicle owner parked overnight and returned the next day to find it had been heavily graffitied inside and out.
Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Macleay Island police on 07 3409 4722 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Elsewhere, a 34-year-old man has been charged after allegedly causing damage to a construction site at the Macleay Island jetty on Wednesday, October 5.
He was tracked down after the incident and charged with wilful damage.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
