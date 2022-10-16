Redland City Bulletin

Redland darters claim victory over Wynnum in Battle of the Bays

By Amanda Henley
October 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Redland Darts Association players came out on top in the Battle of the Bays. Picture supplied

The Redlands Darts Association has come out on top after a nail biting finish in the friendly Battle of the Bays at Wynnum.

