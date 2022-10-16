The Redlands Darts Association has come out on top after a nail biting finish in the friendly Battle of the Bays at Wynnum.
Players from the club played the Wynnum Darts Association in their biannual competition for nothing but bragging rights.
Redlands were victorious on the day finishing just ahead of Wynnum with a final score of 35-31.
The Redlands Club also won on home turf earlier this year.
The Redlands Darts Association is encouraging anyone to come and try their over 50s Social Darts Club.
The Association will hold the annual Senior Citizens Week Perpetual Shield Competition on Friday October 21 from 9.30am-1pm.
Experienced players and beginners are welcome, entry is $2 and includes morning tea and a lucky door prize ticket.
For more information, contact Pat on 0409723250 or Colie on 0438893803.
Game of Throwns 12, Whooo Cares 4; Jokers 12, Darts Simpson's 4; Projectile Dysfunction 8, Fun Guns 8.
Highest peg men: Glenn Harris (160), women: Colleen Golding (105).
Ducks Nuts 12, Funny Tuckers 4; Darts Vaders 9, Mix it Up 7; Wolves 9, Eliminators 7; Archers won on forfeit by sonic death monkeys.
Highest peg men: Russell Smith (151), Ann Leslie (41).
Bridge Burners 8, Phantom Throwers 6; Red Barons 9, 3 Darts to the Wind 7; Tons of Bull 8, What's the Point 3.
Highest peg men: Tom Beaton (151), Nicole Rodgers (50).
180s went to Rob Drift (2), Peter omalley, Brett Golding, Shane Jackson, Andrew Nolan, Darren Hanson, Jeremy Fagg (3), Laurie Loch (3), Steve Chan and Andrew Smith. Laurie Loch scored a 171.
