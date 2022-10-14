Petitioners have called for Redland City Council to withdraw from its Olympic whitewater rafting deal, saying the contentious project is "unwanted" and shapes as a financial burden for the city's ratepayers.
The petition also labelled the facility a "gross waste" of money and argued state and federal government funds could instead be used to help flood-ravaged communities.
In their petition statement, Community Alliance for Responsible Planning Redlands requested that council immediately withdraw its offer of land at the Birkdale Community Precinct.
Cr Paul Bishop tabled the petition in chambers at the October council general meeting and urged his fellow councillors to welcome all community views on the matter.
"I acknowledge that there are many residents in our community with a range of concerns about future funding for construction and maintenance costs," he said.
"I am sure we all agree that further questions are warranted in order to ensure a balanced and sustainable outcome in the community interest."
Plans for a whitewater facility have been slammed by a section of the community who fear the facility will become a white elephant after the Olympics.
Council says the results of a five-week community engagement campaign show strong support for its plans.
In a separate petition tabled on Wednesday, residents called for an independent review of the Toondah Harbour environmental impact study.
Petitioners asked the council to engage independent experts to scrutinise the report and have findings submitted as part of the consultation process.
The Toondah Harbour EIS, which contains more than 5000 pages, is open for public comment until December 6.
Both petitions were unanimously accepted and have been referred to council chief executive Andrew Chesterman for consideration.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
