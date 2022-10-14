Redland City Bulletin
Council

Petitioners call for Redland City Council to abandon plans for Olympic whitewater rafting facility at Birkdale

JC
By Jordan Crick
October 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Petitioners have called for Redland City Council to withdraw from its Olympic whitewater rafting deal, saying the contentious project is "unwanted" and shapes as a financial burden for the city's ratepayers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.