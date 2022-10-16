The fundraising efforts of a team of volunteers have brought a safe way for vulnerable patients to travel to and from a Redlands hospital.
The Mater Private Hospital Redland Auxiliary raised $40,000 to buy a commuter bus to help patients get better, stress-free access to healthcare. The Mater foundation also contributed to the costs.
Auxiliary spokeswoman Neith Rainbow said the funds for the Toyota HiAce were raised through community donations and events like the trivia night, fashion parade and Christmas markets held throughout the year.
"The Auxiliary has been raising funds for Mater Private Hospital Redland for more than 20 years, with our focus always being to improve patient care," Mrs Rainbow said.
"We want to thank everyone in our community for their fantastic support. Their generosity is appreciated by us and all of the many Mater patients who will use our wonderful new bus."
Mater Foundation Fundraising Manager Sandy Pettit said the new vehicle could comfortably fit two wheelchairs and other passengers.
Mater Private Hospital Redland Director of Clinical Services Chris Junge said the efforts of the volunteer fundraisers made the initiative possible.
"As a small private facility, the 60-patient bed, acute care hospital needs to transport patients outside the hospital grounds to complete certain services, such as imaging at the local x-ray clinic," he said.
"The importance of the new commuter bus is to ensure that patient transport is stress free and that treatment for patients is not delayed in any way.
"This service is particularly important for patients who are without family support, as the bus service also helps deliver patients to and from their living residences; taking away the added stress of organising these trips themselves."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
