Redland City Bulletin

2032 Legacy working group to ensure long-term Olympic benefits

EL
By Emily Lowe
October 15 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delvene Cockatoo-Collins is one of 12 community leaders chosen for the Redlands Coast 2032 Legacy Working Group. Picture supplied

Leaders from across the Redlands community have been chosen to ensure the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games have a lasting legacy across Redlands Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.