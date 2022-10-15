Leaders from across the Redlands community have been chosen to ensure the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games have a lasting legacy across Redlands Coast.
A total of 12 Redland residents were selected for Redland City Council's Redlands Coast 2032 Legacy Working Group.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the chosen group was passionate about ensuring the region benefited from the once in a lifetime opportunity to host the games.
"The 12 successful applicants bring a wealth of knowledge and experience and will work with Council to develop a legacy plan to ensure our entire community can benefit from this exciting opportunity," she said.
Cr Williams said the group would work with Council to identify priorities and opportunities to benefit the city in the long-term.
"The Games are about so much more than a few weeks of sport and venues. They are also about better roads and transport for local families, better jobs for our kids and better sporting infrastructure for tomorrow's sporting stars."
Legacy Group member John Simpson said the Games provided cultural, social, economic and environmental benefits.
"I'm excited to be part of this group, which will work through what those opportunities are and how we go about maximising them as we move along the timeline," he said.
Fellow member Delvene Cockatoo-Collins said she was excited to bring a First Nations voice to the group.
"I think I'll be able to bring many voices with me into that space, through the connections I have throughout the Redlands, through my store and other commitments to my family and community," Ms Cockatoo-Collins said.
"For me, it's exciting to consider the reach these Games are going to have for our community across Quandamooka country.
"We are still seeing the legacy from the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in terms of Aboriginal art, through the Meeanjin Markets and other training programs that were available."
Members of the Redlands Coast 2032 Legacy Working Group are:
The group will hold their first meeting in early 2023, but will gather informally before the end of 2022.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.