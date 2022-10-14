Pathology samples from the Southern Moreton Bay Islands' will soon be shuttled to the mainland by drone, slashing the time to take and receive medical test results for island residents.
A network of drones will be deployed across Queensland as Mater partners with Australian drone logistics company Swoop Aero.
The partnership is Australia's first drone-enabled pathology collection network and is anticipated to collect more than 80,000 pathology samples each year.
It is set to benefit patients across Russell Island, Macleay Island, the Redlands and Hope Island on the Gold Coast, as well as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community Health Service patients on Stradbroke Island.
Mater Pathology general manager Deb Hornsby said the service was a giant leap in the delivery of essential supplies after test runs of routine prescriptions to Goondiwindi patients was successful in 2021.
"Depending on ferry services, it can take up to six hours to get samples for testing back to Mater from Straddie and the other islands," she said.
"With the huge increase in testing caused by COVID, there was a pressing need to speed up our collection services - and that's when we approached Swoop Aero.
"Drones are safe, reliable and so much faster than ferries and cars - which means we save valuable time in diagnosing and treating vulnerable patients."
Swoop Aero CEO Eric Peck said the company's fleet of Kite™ aircraft would travel more than 175kms with more than 4.5kgs on a single battery charge.
"By leveraging the most advanced technology-based platform on the market, Swoop Aero will unlock the skies to enable Mater to drive forward the next era of pathology transportation," he said.
The partners hope to gain federal support for the pilot project through an Emerging Aviation Technology Partnership (EATP) Grant.
If successful, drones will fly across Moreton Bay in 2023 and future initiatives could include the delivery of medicines to aged care homes by Mater Pharmacy.
The drones operate well below commercial aircraft altitudes and flight path approvals will be obtained by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.
The drones would land in Greater Springfield for testing in the Mater Pathology laboratories at Mater Private Hospital Springfield.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.