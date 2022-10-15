Redland City Bulletin

Teenagers among 17 charged after crime spree at Cleveland

October 15 2022 - 9:00pm
Police have made several arrests and laid charges after a crime spree at Raby Bay. Picture supplied

Police have charged 16 teenagers and an 11-year-old after a spate of property and vehicle crime in Raby Bay.

