Police have charged 16 teenagers and an 11-year-old after a spate of property and vehicle crime in Raby Bay.
A total of 19 incidents were reported to police between September 1 and 27, including 10 break and enters and seven unlawful use of a motor vehicle offences.
Police from the Bayside Property Team, East Crime Group and general duty officers made arrests during recent night time patrols in Cleveland.
Those allegedly involved in the crime spree are aged between 11 and 18, and hail from the South Brisbane, Ipswich, North Brisbane, Gold Coast and Darling Downs policing districts.
Police say many of the alleged crimes carried out were opportunistic and could have been avoided with simple preventative measures.
East Crime Group Detective Acting Inspector Mark Mooney reminded people to keep their properties secure.
"Our research is very clear. Even if all you do is lock your home and vehicle, you greatly reduce the chance of being broken into," he said.
"Help us help you by locking your home and vehicles."
Bayside Crime Prevention coordinators offer home security assessments and deliver presentations about home security, personal safety and cyber safety.
Residents are invited to email DCPC.Wynnum@police.qld.gov.au or phone 3308 8180 for details.
