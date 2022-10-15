With the festive season just around the corner, Redland City Council is preparing to hold a major Christmas celebration to bring bayside families together for a third year and is calling for locals to get involved.
Christmas on the Coast will be held December 14-18, transforming Raby Bay Harbour Park, Cleveland into a Christmas wonderland.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said said the jam-packed five day event was loved by residents and visitors.
"This year, eventgoers can expect to be entertained with a full program of events and activities every night from 4.30pm to 9pm, including live entertainment by some of our finest local talent, children's rides and family activities, roving performers, free photos with Santa, and the lighting of the city's Christmas tree.
"Attendees will also be treated to free face painting, a rock climbing wall, a range of food trucks, and other special surprises, and each night will end with the screening of a Christmas movie in the park.
Cr Williams said Council was seeking event sponsors, artists, stallholders, and food vendors to get involved with the event.
"As a valued sponsor, you will have the opportunity to be associated with one of Redlands Coast's signature Christmas events, receiving significant and prominent brand exposure through advertising, hospitality, and general benefits," she said.
"Expressions of interest are also open for local Redlands Coast and Brisbane-based performing artists, stallholders and food vendors, so if you or someone you know is interested in being a part of this year's Christmas on the Coast, please get in touch with Council."
Christmas on the Coast is a ticketed event restricted to 2,500 people each evening and bookings are essential.
Tickets are $5 per person, children aged 12 and under can enter for free and will go on sale November 14.
Tickets include free train travel to and from the event and proceeds support local causes including domestic and family violence support services.
To register your interest in being a sponsor, submit an EOI, or for more information on the event, visit Council's website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
