Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson has been referred to the parliamentary ethics committee over allegations he deliberately misled the house in comments about government funding for a Redlands not-for-profit initiative.
The long-serving MP will be investigated over several claims he made against Labor members in the House during June, including an allegation that they colluded to "white-ant" Homeless United.
Mr Robinson further claimed that funding had been withdrawn because the group would not "kowtow" to Capalaba MP Don Brown and Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch had rewarded "politicking and misogyny".
House Speaker Curtis Pitt has referred the matter to the ethics committee after receiving complaints from Mr Brown and Ms Enoch.
Mr Pitt told the House he believed there was an "arguable case" that Mr Robinson's comments were deliberately misleading and he did not consider a reasonable apology had been made.
The Speaker said his role was not to determine whether there had been a breach of privilege, but whether the matter warranted further consideration.
Mr Brown and Ms Enoch argue Mr Robinson's statements were misleading because funding for the program had expired and future allocations were completed through a tender process.
Homeless United was unsuccessful, according to a document tabled in Parliament, while a Redland City Bulletin report shows $168,000 was awarded to Brisbane-based charity Footprints for Redlands programs.
Mr Robinson strongly refutes allegations that his comments were deliberately misleading, but said he could not comment further on the matter with respect to the Speaker's referral.
"I refer interested persons to the Speakers Ruling section titled Amongst Other Things He Stated for more detail, and note the Speaker's statement that the referral in itself is not a determination of guilt or innocence," he said.
Mr Brown said he could not comment on the matter as it was before the committee and he could be called as a witness.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.