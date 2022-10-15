The new owners of an historic Redland pub are planning multi-million dollar renovations and new opportunities for Queensland's oldest licensed hotel.
Victorian-based Kickon Group has acquired Cleveland's Grand View Hotel with it's pub partner, Richard Harrison.
It is the fifth Queensland pub the group adds to its portfolio, which includes the Plough In at South Bank and the Osborne Hotel at Fortitude Valley.
Kickon Group CEO Duncan Thomson said the Grand View Hotel would be granted new life under its new owners.
"When the opportunity to consider the Grand View came our way, we immediately knew it was going to be a great fit," he said.
"Renovation plans had already been in the works under the previous ownership, so the groundwork was laid for us to be able to execute our vision relatively quickly. We're aiming to have works completed in 2023."
The Grand View Hotel opened as Cleveland House in the early 1850's as a hotel with two sitting rooms and five bedrooms.
The heritage listed venue was renamed the Grand View Hotel in 1910 and became a cornerstone of the Redlands region.
In 2022, it hosts sell-out music events, a local art gallery, functions, gaming, and a public bar with views over Moreton Bay.
Kickon Group founder director Craig Shearer said the pub would get a significant facelift.
"We've partnered with award-winning architects BSPN to create plans that will breathe life back into this amazing landmark," he said.
"We're looking to celebrate the importance of the history of the venue while taking advantage of the magical outdoor space and ocean views. It's going to be really special."
Seasoned pub partner Mr Harrison, said the partnership between himself and Kickon Group would bring a new governance and culture to the Grand View.
"Not just in our proven approach to an elevated guest experience, but also the empowerment and inspiration for our staff that comes from being part of the Kickon Group family," he said.
