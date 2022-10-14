Weekly wrap: When a community speaks leaders should listen

G'day readers,
Since we reported on the terrible state of affairs that is ambulance ramping at the Redlands Hospital, we've been hearing community members speak up about their experiences.
Have you been ramped at Redland Hospital? Have you had a positive experience at Redland Hospital? Did you have to wait long? We want to hear your stories.
When a community speaks, leaders should listen. Don Brown and Kim Richards say they have heard the calls to fix the problem loud and clear. Emily Lowe tells us opposition and Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson has undoubtedly listened to the outcry. He has slammed the Queensland government in parliament over its handling of Redland Hospital upgrades and ramping issues.
Jordi Crick reports Petitioners have called for Redland City Council to withdraw from its Olympic whitewater rafting deal, saying the contentious project is "unwanted" and shapes as a financial burden for the city's ratepayers. We hear the council and the mayor are not for changing, what do you think?
Jordi also tells us business owners came out swinging over extended parking time limits after they were brought into the Cleveland CBD this year. It appears the council has listened to their complaints. But are the changes enough to satisfy shoppers? Let us know.
From the good news and common sense file comes news from Emily that Redland organisation Night Ninjas was back serving food to students on Thursday morning after being shut down by Council officers at Redland Bay Marina. That's a good thing in anyone's book, I'd say.
You've undoubtedly heard about stage three tax cuts, I'd say. The federal opposition, seduced by the mouthwatering prospect of the government breaking an election promise less than six months after taking office, has driven conversation about them relentlessly. But, unfortunately, many in our community have fallen for it hook, line and sinker. So here's my take on what should happen.
I like to accentuate the positive and last night's Redlands Business Excellence Awards were indeed positively heartwarming. So many businesses and people striving to achieve in our community all in one room. It was a good night. Congratulations to Cindy, Belinda and the crew at the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce. Your hard work and that of your team were on display for all to see.
On that note, I will go and cook my beautiful bride a hearty breakfast. Emily gave me a dozen eggs from her quirky and very happy free-range chooks last week, and I am keen to fire up the barbeque, add some bacon and have a feast.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Here's a David Pope for you. Hopefully, you get a giggle.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
