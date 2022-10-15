Following on from his huge debut EP Part of the Picture, indigenous artist Sachém returns with The Bigger Picture at the Redland Performing Arts at 7pm on October 28.
Anchored in music and spoken word poetry, the new work highlights Sachém's award-winning contemporary sound.
This impressive hybrid performance will feature the award-winning 22-piece Matt Hsu's Obscure Orchestra and integrate dance, visual projection and film. Since the release of his EP in 2021, rapper, singer, and spoken-word artist, Sachém Parkin-Owens, has performed at the Queensland Music Awards and the Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants AFL match at the 'Gabba this year.
He has also toured extensively, including giving concerts in the United States, exploring and dissecting the themes and ideas that underscore his work.
A frontline leader and a voice for the people, Sachém laces rhymes with personal stories, while touching on poignant social and cultural issues that have and continue to impact his life. He reflects on the contemporary Indigenous experience, exploring love, life and meaning against a backdrop of colonial legacy and the long historical push for social and political agency for First Nations people.
Sachém grew up between Adelaide and Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island), where his family have resided for generations, listening to the stories told by his grandmother, aunties, uncles, and parents.
He considers The Bigger Picture as the second chapter of his musical career: a hard-hitting, self-empowered theatre performance that celebrates First Nations lives and dives deep into stories of disconnection and reconnection.
Tickets are $35-$38, and ticket buyers travelling from Minjerribah also have access to a free charter ferry to and from the concert.
Book on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction). Sachém is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.
