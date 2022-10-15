What started with a few sound tracks to key moments in Jane Eyre has grown to writing multiple sound tracks and multiple roles for Sarah McLeod.
Mcleod is one of four people performing in Jane Eyre at the Redland Performing Arts Centre stage with shows on November 11 and 12, in what she describes as innovative, character driven and a must see.
"Most of the performers are on stage the whole time and the roles are spread equally. Of course Nellie who plays Jane Eyre is the central character," she said.
McLeod said the script was adapted by Nellie and she became involved to write some backing music for key moments.
"Originally I was just writing a love theme for Jane and Rochester.," she said.
"The music is designed to drive home the salient points that the actors are performing and push the mood, creating a greater understanding. The music is quite moody. I would describe it as dark gothic," she said.
"In the end much of it was written on the spot or in rehearsal. It was intense, but better that way. It gives you a collaborative approach. There is an electricity there and we all know what we are doing."
Jane Eyre is a classic tale, but given a new and different spin in this re-telling.
"It is told concisely, beautifully. There is so much to hear and it suits any age group whether you have read the book or not," Ms McLeod said.
Brontë's gothic tale of an orphan in search of love, family and a sense of belonging has received rave reviews, with the Redlands to be its final show as part of a national tour.
Witness one of the most iconic pieces of English literature retold in a faithful yet fiercely original stage adaptation from the nationally-renowned shake & stir theatre co (Animal Farm, Dracula, A Christmas Carol) .
Following a childhood spent suffering at the hands of her cruel aunt, Jane finds employment at Thornfield Hall - the impressive yet mysterious home of Edward Rochester. As Jane and Rochester become drawn to each other, the dark secrets locked within the walls of Thornfield start to unravel - forcing Jane on a heart-wrenching journey toward truth and freedom.
Tickets are $40-$55. Book on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).
