Jane Eyre brings fire to the stage

By Linda Muller
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:16am, first published October 15 2022 - 5:23am
Jane Eyre brings a new warmth with its mystery and romance shake n stir bring it to the RPAC stage on November 12 and 13

What started with a few sound tracks to key moments in Jane Eyre has grown to writing multiple sound tracks and multiple roles for Sarah McLeod.

