Awards reward commitment and dedication

By Linda Muller
Updated October 16 2022 - 12:18am, first published October 15 2022 - 9:41pm
The Redland Museum's 50th golden jubilee celebrations have been were capped off with winning the Redlands champion award at the Redland Business Excellence awards held at RPAC on October 15.

