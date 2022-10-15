The Redland Museum's 50th golden jubilee celebrations have been were capped off with winning the Redlands champion award at the Redland Business Excellence awards held at RPAC on October 15.
In receiving the prestigious award, president Bruce Smith praised the volunteers and staff at the museum, saying they were the real champions in a 'museum that belonged to the community'.
Winning the Business of the Year award which included a $5000 advertising package with the Redland City Bulletin was Siobhan Wilson, 13, of Redland Bay for her business Our Pixie Friends. The age limit was lowered to accommodate her nomination.
Our Pixie Friends was started by Siobhan to help children with medical needs so they did not feel isolated and alone. Full story online
