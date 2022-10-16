So It Goes: Where Clooney has sat

I have a friend who, when she and her husband divorced, replaced the face of her ex with that of George Clooney.
It seemed a shame, she said, to waste the professionally shot full family photograph that hangs at her entry and who better to include than the true love of her life? And so the story goes down in her family lore and I get to see George every time she opens the front door to me.
Well, friend and lover of George, I have one better.
And that is that I have sat where the beloved Clooney has sat and walked where he has walked.
It hasn't taken a lot of imagination to do it either.
Clooney - and let's throw in Julia Roberts too - were part of the (deeply secret) filming of a wedding scene at Rainforest Gardens at Mount Cotton in their latest movie Ticket to Paradise.
I have to shake myself to think that the golden Hollywood couple were a mere 10km from where I was most likely doing banal day to day activities. I could have been vacuming the floor while Clooney was pacing his own while rehearsing his lines (Does he pace? I imagine he does because the best thinking is done while pacing.) I might have been hanging out my own bed sheets while he was reclining on the bed in the green room chalets.
And so of course I went there, if only to walk in their (imagined) footsteps, to caress the blades of grass they may have trampled (despite many mowings in the meantime) and yes to sit on all horizontal surfaces they are likely to have sat on in the Rainforest Gardens chalets, used as greenrooms.
I think this makes me a winner in the George Clooney stakes.
And I'm not even counting the degrees of separation between me and Clooney. In my friend's case, that would be from Clooney to my friend as a lover of Clooney to the picture to me seeing the picture. In the Rainforest Gardens instance, that would go from Clooney to the venue manager knowing he is on the premises (she, sadly, never got to meet him) to me visiting the venue and hearing of the story. I will leave it to the reader to determine which one wins, but either way, the link between Clooney and me is solid.
- Linda Muller
