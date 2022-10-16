Investigations are underway after a woman aged in her 50s was found dead at a Capalaba home on Saturday.
Officers were called to the address on Swan Street about 7.30pm to conduct a welfare check, but arrived to find the woman unresponsive.
A crime scene was established outside the home while detectives from the Bayside Criminal Investigation Branch completed investigations.
The woman, aged in her 50s, was declared dead at the scene.
Police say a 42-year-old man is assisting with inquiries.
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.