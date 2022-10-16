Redland City Bulletin

Police investigations underway after woman found dead at Capalaba

Updated October 17 2022 - 12:03am, first published October 16 2022 - 11:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman aged in her 50s was found dead at Capalaba on Saturday.

Investigations are underway after a woman aged in her 50s was found dead at a Capalaba home on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.